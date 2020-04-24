James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.16% of KEMET worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $82,155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $77,793,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KEMET by 2,147.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 1,434,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in KEMET by 4,896.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 1,403,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 1,017,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.09. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

