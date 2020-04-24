James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,030. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

