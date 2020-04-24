James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,727 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,901. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.