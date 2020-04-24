James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,225. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

