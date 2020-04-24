James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,797 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.78. 374,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,530. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

