James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

EXC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 1,569,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

