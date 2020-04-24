James Investment Research Inc. Sells 70,440 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,440 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

