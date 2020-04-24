James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,490 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.47. 794,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,040. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.