James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,503 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.13. 11,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

