James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 476,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

