Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.46. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

