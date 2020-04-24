Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SAP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

SAP stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 58,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 509.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

