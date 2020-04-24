Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 678,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,657. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 85.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 44,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

