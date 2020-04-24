Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Truist Financial Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,166. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

