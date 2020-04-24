Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Acquires 350,000 Shares of DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) Stock

DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt bought 350,000 shares of DGO Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$525,000.00 ($372,340.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.72. DGO Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.57 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of A$2.35 ($1.67).

About DGO Gold

DGO Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, and cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Drummond Gold Limited and changed its name to DGO Gold Limited in September 2015.

