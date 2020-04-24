John F. Ginascol Sells 63,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ABT opened at $93.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

