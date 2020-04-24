JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

