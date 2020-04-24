JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.