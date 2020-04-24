JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 229,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.