JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of GGNDF remained flat at $$47.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

