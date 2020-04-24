JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of REXEL SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of RXEEY remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. REXEL SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

