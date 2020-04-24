Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

