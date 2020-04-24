Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0121

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $7.18 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

