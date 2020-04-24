KERING S A/ADR’s (PPRUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,987. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

