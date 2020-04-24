Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Facebook comprises 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.