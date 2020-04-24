Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,248.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.59. The firm has a market cap of $864.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

