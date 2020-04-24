KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $19,774,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

