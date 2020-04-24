KeyCorp Weighs in on Callaway Golf Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELY. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. 60,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 693,978 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 311,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

