Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

