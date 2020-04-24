Kimco Realty (KIM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Kimco Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of KIM opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

