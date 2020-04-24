Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Kin has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $51,429.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Allbit and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, DDEX, YoBit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Stellarport, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.