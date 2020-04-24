Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Head to Head Survey

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

56.1% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 40.59% 36.90% 26.64% Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 5 6 0 2.55 Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus target price of $50.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.45%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 8.61 $560.08 million $2.74 15.65 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 15.06 -$7.67 million $0.06 69.67

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Maverix Metals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.