Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $139,800.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

