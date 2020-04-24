L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $12,030,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. 8,736,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

