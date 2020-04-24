Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $266.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,289. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

