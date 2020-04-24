Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 21,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,201. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 68,589.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,603,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after buying an additional 698,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.