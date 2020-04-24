Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,185 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 203,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,398,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.