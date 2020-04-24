Lenovo Group (LNVGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS: LNVGY):

4/23/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

4/22/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Lenovo Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/29/2020 – Lenovo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lenovo Group Limited has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

