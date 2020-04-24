Lindsay Mann Buys 41,666 Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Lindsay Mann bought 41,666 shares of Wam Leaders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,041.03 ($28,397.89).

ASX:WLE traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.96 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 561,486 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.17. Wam Leaders Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of A$1.33 ($0.94).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

