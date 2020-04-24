Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $87,436.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.02187740 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.97 or 0.98603162 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 672,495,331 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

