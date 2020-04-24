Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 574.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 53,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.