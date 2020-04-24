Lobstex Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,165.63 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $335,165.63 and approximately $146,286.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00340697 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00420331 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015268 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006973 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004110 BTC.

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,167,501 coins and its circulating supply is 19,167,489 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

