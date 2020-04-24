Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 50,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $161,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.42. 7,640,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,693. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

