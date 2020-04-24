Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $14.45 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Coinbe and IDEX. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,041,176 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Fatbtc, DDEX, Allbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, GOPAX, DragonEX, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitbns, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinExchange and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

