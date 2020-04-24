LUNA Market Cap Reaches $59.04 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bittrex, GDAC and Bitrue. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitrue, GOPAX, GDAC, KuCoin, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

