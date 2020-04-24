LVW Advisors LLC Invests $3.23 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

