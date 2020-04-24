Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 121,043 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CSX by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 282,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

