Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 689 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $175.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

