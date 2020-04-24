Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

