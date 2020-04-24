Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) & Natus Medical (OTCMKTS:NTUS) Head to Head Survey

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Magna-Lab and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -4,533.33% Natus Medical -1.79% 10.55% 6.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna-Lab and Natus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.73 -$15.67 million $1.24 20.28

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.03, indicating that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magna-Lab beats Natus Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

